Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Mastec (MTZ) as Stock Price Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 786,427 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,474 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 41,019 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. 6,912 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Lc. Advsrs Asset Management owns 36,857 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Penn Management Company holds 180,618 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 5,299 shares. Southport Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 25,491 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Citigroup reported 28,892 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 39,737 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co invested in 6.65 million shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 18,402 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 20,651 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Com has 175,379 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Wealth Grp Lc accumulated 51,799 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co owns 15,386 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 34,816 were accumulated by Town & Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust. Jensen Invest Mgmt holds 3.91% or 2.35M shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc holds 0.53% or 75,471 shares in its portfolio. 7,473 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability. 6,353 were accumulated by First Bancorp Sioux Falls. New England & Management reported 3.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

