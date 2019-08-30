Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Price Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Value Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $988,470

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $294.17. About 695,967 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 9,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,191 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 758,763 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 17,308 shares to 69,864 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Sparkling Luxury Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Neutral Zone: Stocks, Bonds Both Up As Next Moves In Trade War Anxiously Awaited – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 5,733 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company has 7,270 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 29,912 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Birinyi Assoc invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chilton Investment Company Limited Liability Company holds 3.72% or 437,736 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 35,416 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,673 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 263 were accumulated by First In. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 1,914 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 954,075 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 14,487 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 234,893 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 62,350 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia’s CBA disappoints as costs rise, delays payout – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.