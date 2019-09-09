Coe Capital Management Lifted Holding in Humana (HUM) by $686,812 as Stock Price Rose; At&T (T) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 199,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 85.94M shares traded or 207.61% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $277.26. About 378,228 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares to 72,391 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

