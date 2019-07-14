Coe Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.61 Million; Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Increased Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01 million, up from 10.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 128,128 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,493 were reported by Cullinan Associates. Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.95% or 37,117 shares. Trb Advsr LP invested 17.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 19,428 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp stated it has 120,000 shares or 8.51% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Com reported 208,832 shares stake. Weatherstone Cap Management accumulated 1.13% or 5,603 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 4.12% stake. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 12.24 million shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc holds 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.55M shares. Lafayette reported 18,571 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4.47% or 577,240 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 68,608 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.08% or 79,414 shares in its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.