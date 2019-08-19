Coe Capital Management Increases Stake in Humana (HUM); Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Westpac Banking Has Lowered Holding

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 126,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 30,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53B, down from 157,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 2.42 million shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $298.54. About 678,708 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 1,000 shares to 58,900 shares, valued at $2.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 54,917 shares. Miller Howard Inc invested in 40,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% or 226,920 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 3,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5.59 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,530 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com stated it has 143,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,105 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 26,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.2% or 383,941 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Inv has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Macquarie Gp reported 4,128 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 153,217 are owned by Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp. Tobam holds 1.86% or 138,474 shares. Brinker Capital reported 2,766 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 2,367 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company stated it has 13,573 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,969 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 11,535 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt reported 769 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 134,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 9.94M shares stake. Kentucky-based Barr E S And has invested 0.06% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 1,286 were reported by Ifrah Service. Fil Ltd reported 83,607 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares to 32,310 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,769 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group Sign New In-Network Agreement with Humana – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.