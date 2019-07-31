Coe Capital Management Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Towle & Co Has Raised Its Position by $477,958 as Stock Value Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.21M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 105,643 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 93,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 67,982 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). New York-based Tower Research Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 398,635 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Captrust accumulated 0% or 240 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 49,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 52,750 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 78,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Piedmont Investment Inc has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares to 26,445 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,970 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.