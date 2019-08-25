Coe Capital Management Increased Its Target (TGT) Position by $1.00 Million; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Fmr Lowered Its Position

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 193,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.14M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 9.00 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,410 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

