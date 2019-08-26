Coe Capital Management Holds Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); Community Financial Services Group Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 353,383 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $363.33. About 1.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pictet Asset Management has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudock Group Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,002 shares. Eqis Capital Inc reported 4,490 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 337,118 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 468 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.03% or 2,126 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 7,356 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com reported 6,302 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 225,399 shares. Lynch In holds 3.56% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 95,987 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinnacle Financial reported 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Albion Grp Ut has 0.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares to 24,993 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,609 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,322 shares. Whitnell Communication owns 360 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 17,642 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mig Cap Lc accumulated 701 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.98% or 193,440 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 82,204 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd reported 10,654 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.26% or 983,933 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Ltd Company has 2.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 172,857 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru reported 0.73% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 117,784 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,469 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.69 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.