Coe Capital Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $427,200; Safe Bulkers (SB) Sellers Increased By 4.76% Their Shorts

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 1,609 shares with $2.87M value, down from 1,849 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $871.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB’s SI was 1.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17M shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.835. About 207,858 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $185.80 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.80% above currents $1761.83 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target.

