Coe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Aptargroup (ATR) Shares Rose, Oakbrook Investments Boosted Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 11,945 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 529,040 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Breaking Retail Stock News: Target (NYSE: $TGT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Shares Were Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Target Succeed In The Ecommerce Game? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,366 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,729 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,371 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 32,077 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 10,145 were reported by Johnson Counsel Inc. Mesirow Investment Management has 11,175 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mgmt reported 14,125 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability reported 2,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuance Llc reported 1.18% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 16,255 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,834 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,522 shares. 242 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 25,592 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 3.79% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1,725 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,041 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..