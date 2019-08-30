Coe Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $875,457 as Valuation Rose; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Position in Brinker Intl (EAT)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 10,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 29,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 100,440 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 385,407 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3,792 shares to 8,581 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,322 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 338 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 41,760 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,746 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 136,217 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 20,949 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 600,477 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 76,778 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cornerstone accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 18,024 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,710 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.08% or 92,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 1.07 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.48M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation reported 554,692 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 5,268 were reported by Redmond Asset Limited Com. First National Trust has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,652 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 22,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 174,149 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 0.2% or 2,200 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lynch & Associates In invested in 95,987 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Limited Com holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 13,154 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).