Coe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mastec (MTZ) Position as Share Price Rose; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holder Condor Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $790,686 as Share Value Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 659,026 shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 2.07M shares traded or 185.80% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 326 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,804 shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 399,447 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt stated it has 113,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 57,160 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.19% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 375 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.76% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.08% or 25,374 shares. Cwm invested in 90,868 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 690 shares. 1.28 million were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Know About Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Sensational Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Company a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Miracle-Gro® Revolutionizes Organic and Indoor Gardening – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 552,027 shares. South Street Advsr Limited holds 1.12% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 76,665 shares. 16,945 were reported by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.80M shares. Clark Mngmt Group invested in 103,084 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 41,814 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 659,634 shares stake. Jump Trading holds 0.09% or 5,645 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.06% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 4,843 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has 158 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd holds 37,794 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 88,751 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 528 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).