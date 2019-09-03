Coe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Stock Rose; Snow Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.91 million shares traded or 59.82% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 7.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Group holds 0.68% or 31,382 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 14,695 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated holds 31,513 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc holds 0.37% or 16,543 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,424 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 12,074 shares. Weitz Investment Management Inc invested in 1.01% or 242,000 shares. Lifeplan Group stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Malaga Cove Lc holds 1.11% or 17,905 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 517,324 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 11,237 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 1,835 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 5,415 shares. 111,531 are held by Pictet North America Advsr.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Invesco has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Engaged Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 16.86M shares. 41,903 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Vanguard Gp stated it has 8.35M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). American Intl Grp Inc reported 178,699 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 22,499 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Woodstock reported 0.19% stake. Comerica Retail Bank holds 57,607 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp accumulated 29,015 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).