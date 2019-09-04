Coe Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $427,200; Apple (AAPL) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Raised Holding by $21.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 2.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $13.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.13. About 377,752 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,166 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Inc. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Tru invested in 1.55% or 5,827 shares. Clough Cap Partners Lp invested in 4.72% or 30,319 shares. 4,543 are owned by Cibc Bancorporation Usa. Stack Fincl Mngmt accumulated 883 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 1.87% or 186,218 shares. Wesbanco State Bank owns 23,590 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 1.44% or 53,211 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 10,040 shares stake. At Bank stated it has 477 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 98.00 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

