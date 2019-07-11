Coe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Stake by $1.00 Million; As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stock Price Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.02 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 7.75M shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares to 446,405 shares, valued at $53.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 1,023 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 14.76 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com holds 0.08% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 52,644 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 15.67 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited reported 3 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. 415 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Wisconsin-based Johnson Gp has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 13,389 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 37,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 247 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 86,710 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 1.62M shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 2,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.