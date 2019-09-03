Coe Capital Management Decreased Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $840,060; Market Value Declined; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Holding in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by $405,375 as Stock Price Rose

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 108,980 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 35,910 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,029 shares. American Asset Mngmt has 1,716 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.17 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 4,821 shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,204 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.19% or 21,369 shares in its portfolio. M Secs Inc owns 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,893 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 183,244 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 265,593 shares. Landscape Cap Llc has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,644 shares. Chatham Cap Grp stated it has 3,113 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 751,013 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,768 shares. Town & Country Bancshares & Company Dba First Bankers Company owns 9,629 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).