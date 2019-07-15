Coe Capital Management Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $840,060; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 394,881 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.79% or 292,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 26,406 shares. Burns J W Inc reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Altfest L J Company Inc has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.72M are owned by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation. S&Co Inc has 17,187 shares. Ashford Cap Incorporated owns 2,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Management has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,988 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rockland invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.84 million shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 59,819 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.