Coe Capital Management Decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake by $1.24 Million; Maplelane Capital Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 472,615 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O. ROZANSKI HORACIO sold $2.21M worth of stock or 45,000 shares. $817,500 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Elizabeth M on Monday, February 11.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $101.50 million for 23.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares to 370,001 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.49M were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873. Shares for $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas.