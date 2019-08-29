Coe Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Value Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Value Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $296.78. About 1.62 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 486,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, down from 496,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 806,137 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Comml Bank Tx holds 0.63% or 3,290 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 10,661 shares. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Hl Fin Services stated it has 2,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assoc owns 3,075 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,486 shares. 61,576 are owned by Victory Mgmt. Pitcairn Company accumulated 7,171 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 19,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 22,162 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Republic Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 11,102 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,517 shares to 58,377 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analog Devices EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 805,490 shares. 16,712 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fruth Inv has 5,941 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,759 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 12,573 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0.87% or 45,929 shares. Davenport And Ltd Co holds 23,379 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 346,539 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,435 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,485 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsrs holds 1,498 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.46% or 15,424 shares. 6,272 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Duff Phelps Invest Management Comm invested in 0.02% or 4,605 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.33 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio (SWEGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: How Procrastination Can Cost You $83,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lindsay’s (LNN) Latest Zimmatic Solutions a Boon for Growers – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 bln – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S Africa puts initial universal healthcare cost at $17 bln – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.