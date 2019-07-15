Coe Capital Management Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $875,457; Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose While National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54 million shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 165,002 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,296 shares. Fmr Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Invesco accumulated 178,195 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 41,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 38,800 shares. 12,382 were reported by Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 401,400 shares. 137 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,954 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 13,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 50,055 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 147,401 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability reported 296,266 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 10,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

