Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Holder Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Brady Cl A (BRC) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The institutional investor held 396,281 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, down from 450,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 22,693 shares traded or 72.44% up from the average. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 107,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 223,407 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02M, down from 331,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 251,110 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 10,899 shares to 976,908 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 143,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity. GIAMBALVO JOHN W also bought $8,383 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) on Wednesday, August 7.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33,303 shares to 118,365 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 13,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

