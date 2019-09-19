Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Holder Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Carbonite (CARB) Holding by $937,794

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 36,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 50,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 86,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 350,265 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 117,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.57 million market cap company. It closed at $23.75 lastly. It is down 20.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified stated it has 9,015 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De invested in 56,973 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 81,094 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 12,959 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 501,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106,885 are owned by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,095 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 2,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,233 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 354 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,612 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 8,389 shares to 10,223 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,062 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. $8,073 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 6,100 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 158,117 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 15,616 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Strs Ohio invested in 4,935 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 38,317 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 13,939 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 634,155 shares. Eidelman Virant stated it has 56,385 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,668 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 409,489 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 1.34M shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $69.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 88,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).