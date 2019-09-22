Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Holder Fj Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93 million, down from 163,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 117,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 33,751 shares traded or 144.55% up from the average. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd, a California-based fund reported 31,440 shares. North Star Mngmt stated it has 128,875 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,047 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc holds 46,406 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.52% or 139,397 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 7.80M shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,279 shares. Btr reported 182,200 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 56,951 shares stake. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,127 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 350,794 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Patten Gp Incorporated stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Tru Communication Fl stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Mgmt owns 4,350 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,935 shares to 11,184 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity. 370 shares were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W, worth $8,073 on Monday, May 6.

