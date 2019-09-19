Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 3.05 N/A 1.96 11.91 FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.17 N/A 0.04 528.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. FSB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 21.19% respectively. 2% are Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.