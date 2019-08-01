Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Trades at $23.60 After Triangle; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) formed triangle with $24.54 target or 4.00% above today’s $23.60 share price. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has $222.71 million valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 353 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 88.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $100 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $99 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 846 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 5,362 shares. State Street accumulated 163,038 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 51,871 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0% or 695 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 15,134 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 17,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 549 shares stake. 4,935 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 45 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 158,917 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 21,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $163,817 activity. $1,539 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was bought by Brunner Brian D. GIAMBALVO JOHN W bought 352 shares worth $8,047.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 361,111 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974. On Tuesday, February 5 OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,100 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Kass Jordan T sold $125,487. On Thursday, May 9 Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,202 shares. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,000 were reported by Hbk Invests L P. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,662 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 458,604 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 32,672 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 972,140 shares. Rockland Com reported 109,474 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 0.17% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 6,110 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 4,505 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Makes the Most Out of a Weak Freight Environment – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C.H. Robinson Reports Earnings Beat Of One Cent Per Share – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.