Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) At $23.12 Forms Bottom; DIGIPATH (DIGP) SI Decreased By 82.3%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) formed multiple bottom with $22.43 target or 3.00% below today’s $23.12 share price. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has $218.61 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 4,751 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 21.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

DIGIPATH INC (OTCMKTS:DIGP) had a decrease of 82.3% in short interest. DIGP’s SI was 29,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.3% from 168,900 shares previously. With 383,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DIGIPATH INC (OTCMKTS:DIGP)’s short sellers to cover DIGP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1265. About 30,613 shares traded. DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.03 million. The firm offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

