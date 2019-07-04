Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) Contrasting side by side

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.89 N/A 2.09 10.57 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.22 N/A 0.74 25.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.