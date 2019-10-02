Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has 53.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 37,103,873.24% 11.10% 1.10% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 8.43M 23 11.91 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.