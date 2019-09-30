Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 23 0.00 8.43M 1.96 11.91 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 28 0.00 15.55M 1.97 14.83

Demonstrates Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bridge Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 37,185,707.98% 11.1% 1.1% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 55,180,979.42% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 58.8%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.