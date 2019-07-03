Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Contrasting side by side

Since Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.89 N/A 2.09 10.57 1st Constitution Bancorp 19 3.03 N/A 1.45 13.08

Table 1 highlights Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 1st Constitution Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of 1st Constitution Bancorp is $21.5, which is potential 18.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 36%. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05% 1st Constitution Bancorp -0.37% 2.49% 0.48% -5.91% -10.87% -4.97%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.