Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) to pay $0.16 on Aug 13, 2019; Lincluden Management LTD Increased Cubesmart (CUBE) Position

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 88.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 40,465 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.86%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 86,360 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 45,895 last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 584,837 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY) is expected to pay $0.16 on Aug 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc’s current price of $22.63 translates into 0.71% yield. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 4,683 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 21.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 165,702 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 22,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 47,000 shares. Earnest Prtn has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,705 shares. 950 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com holds 85,574 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 0.02% or 587,830 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.86 million shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 4.46M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 9,656 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 423,009 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stake by 576,615 shares to 1.63 million valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp stake by 4,290 shares and now owns 13,915 shares. Bce Inc was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $163,817 activity. Brunner Brian D also bought $20,897 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) on Thursday, April 25. $8,073 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 45 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has 41,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 0.11% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 13,939 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 2,789 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 5,091 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) or 14,462 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 40,215 shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc invested 0.02% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Moreover, Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Endicott Management Company holds 5.34% or 255,815 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 384,616 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $213.97 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

