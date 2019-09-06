Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Share Price Rose While Banc Funds Co Upped Its Stake; Archon Partners Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Cut by $2.95 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 16,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 634,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 617,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 90 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 175,905 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 29.37 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.19% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parkside Financial Bank Tru accumulated 464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 268,170 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Welch Group Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sun Life stated it has 666 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 120,322 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 72,329 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Psagot House has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brown Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,689 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 270,484 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Co holds 2.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 78,454 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,680 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust &, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,542 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $164,153 activity. GIAMBALVO JOHN W also bought $8,383 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 2,248 shares. 15,134 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers owns 13,116 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 18,067 shares. American Gru holds 5,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 7,770 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 846 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 549 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 634,155 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 6,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company holds 19,002 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.31% or 226,115 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42,930 shares to 438,639 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 87,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

