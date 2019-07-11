Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.44 N/A -0.21 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Codexis Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.20% and an $23.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 2.82% respectively. 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has stronger performance than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.