Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.36 N/A -0.21 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.12 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Codexis Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.3 beta means Codexis Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc. has an average target price of $23.75, and a 25.93% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Codexis Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.