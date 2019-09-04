Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.36 N/A -0.21 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 34.65 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Codexis Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 66.4% respectively. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.