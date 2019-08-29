Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.44 N/A -0.21 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.48 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.37% and an $22.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.