Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.16 N/A -0.21 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 72.85%. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 694.98% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 69.8%. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.