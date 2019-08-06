Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 15.55 N/A -0.21 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.23 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.62% and an $23.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 79.4% respectively. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.