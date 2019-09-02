Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.06 beta indicates that Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.37% for Codexis Inc. with average target price of $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 76.2% respectively. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.