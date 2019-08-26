Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.73 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$23.75 is Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 72.60%. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.14, with potential upside of 23.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Codexis Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.