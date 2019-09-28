Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 0.24 40.64M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Codexis Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 305,852,601.16% -21.1% -13.5% Athenex Inc. 280,469,289.16% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 59.11% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 33.3%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.