Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.13 N/A -0.21 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Codexis Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.