Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)

Among 2 analysts covering Storm Resources (TSE:SRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Storm Resources had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. See Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $3.85 Maintain

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Codexis, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 116,771 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Codexis, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Co invested in 2.49M shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 11,878 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.4% or 305,675 shares. Lord Abbett & has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 5,596 shares. State Street stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 67,108 shares. 114 are held by One Trading Lp. Garrison Bradford Associates invested 0.23% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Castleark Ltd Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 287,454 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 333,065 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.55 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 58,495 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 662,656 shares.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable clients to perform chemistry screening. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Among 2 analysts covering Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Codexis had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Craig Hallum.