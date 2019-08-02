Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 16.29 N/A -0.21 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codexis Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Codexis Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Codexis Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential is 35.10% at a $23.75 consensus price target. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 603.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 81.8%. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.