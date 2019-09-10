Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 13.49 N/A -0.21 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Codexis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.