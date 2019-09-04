Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.43 N/A -0.21 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Codexis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 0% respectively. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.