Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 13.90 N/A -0.21 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -5.68 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Codexis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.