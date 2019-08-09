Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Since Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 11.31 N/A -0.21 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Codexis Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Codexis Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Codexis Inc. has a 67.61% upside potential and an average price target of $23.75. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average price target and a 20.77% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.