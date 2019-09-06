Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.41 N/A -0.21 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Codexis Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Codexis Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 354.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.