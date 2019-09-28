Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 305,852,601.16% -21.1% -13.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 488,861,238.07% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 200.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 83.4%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.